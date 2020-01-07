Syscoin Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $256,500.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Binance and Tux Exchange. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00559305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,131,834 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

