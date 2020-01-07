Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $4.55. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 2,823,015 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.23, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25.

About Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.