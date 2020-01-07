Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

TRHC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,486. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $396,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,051 shares of company stock worth $2,879,042. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

