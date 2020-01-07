TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.84. 620,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after buying an additional 821,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 951,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 585,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,896,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

