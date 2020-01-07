Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 26,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 39,001.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after buying an additional 2,783,505 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,872.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 979,960 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6,554.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 896,320 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,896,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

