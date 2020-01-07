TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCG BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 23.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 503,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 341,430 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 373.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 250,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 105.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

