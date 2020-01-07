Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Tecogen alerts:

NASDAQ TGEN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tecogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.