TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $16.30. TEGNA shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 2,165,814 shares changing hands.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

