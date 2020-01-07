Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)’s share price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $4.34, 2,702,792 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average session volume of 856,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNAV. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telenav Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Telenav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telenav by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Telenav by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit