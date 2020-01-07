Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)’s share price fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $4.34, 2,702,792 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average session volume of 856,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNAV. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telenav Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,199.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Telenav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telenav by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Telenav by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

