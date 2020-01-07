TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84, approximately 1,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

