Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

LON TEG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 307 ($4.04). 66,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of $196.30 million and a PE ratio of 22.25.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Nick Basing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £13,550 ($17,824.26). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £2,600,000 ($3,420,152.59). Insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock worth $2,078,959,000 over the last three months.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

