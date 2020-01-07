Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.85

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.85 and traded as high as $68.87. Teradyne shares last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 102,908 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teradyne by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Teradyne Company Profile (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.