Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.28, approximately 309,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 154,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

