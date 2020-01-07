Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $451.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $454.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

