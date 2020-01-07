THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09, 290,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 140,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

