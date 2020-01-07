TheStreet Lowers CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to C+

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $811.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. CBTX has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

