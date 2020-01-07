TheStreet Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.99. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 135.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

