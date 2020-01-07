Tolar One Day Trading Volume Tops $155,150.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Tolar has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Tolar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $834,974.00 and approximately $155,150.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01364882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00119997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

