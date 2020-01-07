Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,802,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 4,506,310 shares.The stock last traded at $1.63 and had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

