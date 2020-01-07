Traceability Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $9,590.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00323870 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011879 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002772 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013216 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

