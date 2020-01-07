TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TACT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

TACT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

