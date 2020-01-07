TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals, and boasts millions of customers. Acquisitions have played a major role in its growth over the last five to six years. Due to these positves, shares of TransUnion have outperformed its industry over the past year. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Its operating segments experiences seasonality. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.11.

TRU stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.05. 1,413,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $89.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,815.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

