Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.57.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.16. 1,201,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

