TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 28,201,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,142,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $286.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

