TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. 10,623,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

