TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,865,000 after buying an additional 300,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $7,475,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $1,187,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. 853,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,643. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

