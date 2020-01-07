TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.34.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.39. 27,211,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The firm has a market cap of $1,325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.03 and a 200 day moving average of $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

