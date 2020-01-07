TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE accounts for 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,152,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after buying an additional 467,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,530,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.