Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $402.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne acquired 11,555 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

