Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,785,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,875,758. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,068 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.