Unit (NYSE:UNT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNT. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE UNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,844. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Unit has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unit will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Unit by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unit by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

