United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNFI. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $497.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Muehlbauer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 78.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 702,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

