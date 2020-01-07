Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

UNIT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 146.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

