Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $7.31 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $335.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $82,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

