Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.
NASDAQ UBX opened at $7.31 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $335.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $82,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.
