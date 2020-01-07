Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of UE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 658,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,475. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,145,000 after purchasing an additional 282,263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2,251.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

