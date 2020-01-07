USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital raised USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $8.28 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. Research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 247,189 shares of company stock worth $1,750,099. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in USA Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in USA Technologies by 304.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit