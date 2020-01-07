USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital raised USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $8.28 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. Research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 247,189 shares of company stock worth $1,750,099. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in USA Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in USA Technologies by 304.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

