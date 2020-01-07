Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 310,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEU traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $34.86.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

