Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $428,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,400,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,777 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,797,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 488,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,951,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $35.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2121 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

