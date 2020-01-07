Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $870,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.53. 22,203,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,609,111. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $216.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

