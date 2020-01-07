Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

