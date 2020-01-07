ValuEngine Downgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,790 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,093 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 8X8 by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after acquiring an additional 749,520 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

