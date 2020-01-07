ValuEngine Downgrades Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit