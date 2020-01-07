ValuEngine Downgrades Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.