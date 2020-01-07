ValuEngine Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 570,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

