ValuEngine Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 570,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit