ValuEngine Downgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTEM. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 453.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit