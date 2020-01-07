ValuEngine Downgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTEM. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 51.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 453.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.