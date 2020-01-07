ValuEngine Downgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.25.

NASDAQ MYOK traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $69.76. 7,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,244 shares of company stock worth $4,541,526 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Myokardia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Myokardia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

