ValuEngine Downgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

