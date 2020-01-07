ValuEngine Downgrades SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SKHSY opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts anticipate that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

