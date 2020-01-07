ValuEngine Downgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.00. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,725 shares of company stock worth $4,096,525. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,977,000 after buying an additional 1,951,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 186,119 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,096,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

