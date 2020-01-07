ValuEngine Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. 9,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

