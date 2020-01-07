ValuEngine Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. 9,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit