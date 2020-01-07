ValuEngine Lowers Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti upped their target price on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,000 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth $7,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

